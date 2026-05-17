A perfect afternoon for the pool

Happy Sunday! Get ready for a very hot Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. Some of us might even see the lower 90s this afternoon. Make sure to apply sunscreen when you go outside, because the UV index will be at level 9 out of 11, meaning you can burn in as little as 15 minutes. Tonight temperatures will fall to the upper 60s as we begin the workweek with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Showers and storms will arrive by election day and become more widespread by Wednesday. The rest of the workweek will be wet with daily rain chances.