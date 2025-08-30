A perfect gameday forecast

Happy Kentucky Gameday! It is going to be a gorgeous day for UK football, with highs reaching the lower 80s under a very sunny sky. Sunday and Labor Day will be very similar to Saturday, with highs in the lower 80s and plentiful sunshine, as our rain chances stay east of Kentucky. By the start of the workweek, highs will stay below average before another front brings our temperatures down to the lower 70s by the end of the workweek.