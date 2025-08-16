A perfect pool day forecast

Happy Saturday! Get ready for another hot and humid weekend spent by the pool, as highs will reach the lower 90s with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s. By the evening, our temperatures will cool off to the lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances are minimal, but a few of us may get a brief shower this afternoon. Sunday will be a near carbon copy of Saturday as highs stay in the 90s. Rain chances are higher for Sunday with chances for isolated showers and storms. By the start of the work week, the heat begins to ramp up as highs reach the upper 90s, with rain chances being at a minimum until midweek.