A Potentially Slick Wednesday Morning Commute

Although our latest winter storm is over, lingering moisture in the form of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle could make for a slick commute Wednesday morning. A winter weather advisory remains in effect in the Bluegrass until 9 AM. Watch for wet, at times icy, road conditions and give yourself extra time. One the heels of Tuesday's wet snow and rain wallop, we'll warm up just enough (upper 40s to low 50s) to see widespread rain showers developing Wednesday, especially in the afternoon and evening. We'll cool back down to the upper 30s, low 40s Thursday and Friday but also get a much-needed break from active weather. Rain is likely again Saturday into Saturday night (heavy at times) which will lead to an increased threat for flooding. It will wrap up with a brief shot of wintry weather as the system departs Sunday.