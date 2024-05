Our summer preview will be continuing with very warm to hot temperatures through midweek. Sunday's highs will be back up into the low 80s with enough humidity around you're going to notice it. We'll stay well above normal through Thursday.

Sunday will just have isolated storms, so most stay dry. But, storm chances increase starting Monday with strong storms possible Tuesday/Wednesday. These may be days to Stay Weather Aware.

There is a strong cool down coming by next weekend.