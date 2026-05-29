A Quiet End to May this Weekend

We're starting off the weekend mostly to partly sunny, warm and dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. A round of showers will push north overnight, increasing cloud cover and sparking a round of showers way down south that aren't likely to make it that far north. A cold front will drop south Saturday morning, pulling cooler and drier air behind it. We'll end up mostly cloudy in the morning with afternoon sunshine and cooler highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday wraps up the weekend quietly with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.