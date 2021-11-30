A Quiet End to November

We're wrapping up November with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs edging slightly above average, into the low to mid 50s. A cold front will push a round of scattered showers our way midweek and we'll start off December on the gloomy side, mostly cloudy and in the low 50s. We recover nicely as highs bounce back to around 60° Thursday and Friday. Enjoy that milder, early December air... another front will drop south this weekend. Overall rain chances are low with limited moisture, but highs will fall through the 50s into the 40s through the course of the weekend.

