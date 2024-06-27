Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

A Quiet End to the Work Week

More Showers and Storms Inbound this Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
Posted at 3:40 AM, Jun 27, 2024

Sunshine returns Thursday and we're looking good, expect near normal highs in the mid to upper 80s with a northeast wind keeping the humidity down. Friday will end up hotter as we edge back into the low 90s but we'll stay mostly sunny to start the weekend. Active weather fires up Saturday and continues Saturday night into Sunday. Showers, storms, gusty wind and heavy rain will wind down the weekend with above normal heat building again early next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18