Sunshine returns Thursday and we're looking good, expect near normal highs in the mid to upper 80s with a northeast wind keeping the humidity down. Friday will end up hotter as we edge back into the low 90s but we'll stay mostly sunny to start the weekend. Active weather fires up Saturday and continues Saturday night into Sunday. Showers, storms, gusty wind and heavy rain will wind down the weekend with above normal heat building again early next week.
A Quiet End to the Work Week
More Showers and Storms Inbound this Weekend
Posted at 3:40 AM, Jun 27, 2024
