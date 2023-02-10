A Quiet Start to the Weekend

We'll start the weekend off much calmer but also considerably chillier. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s, close to our normal high. Sunshine is on the way Saturday but the chill lingers with highs staying in the 40s. A system well to our south will graze southeastern counties with a rain/snow chance Saturday night into Sunday. It's looking like most if not all of it will bypass the Bluegrass.