A quiet Sunday before active weather arrives Monday night

Happy Sunday! We will have a very quiet Sunday before an active weather pattern arrives for Monday evening. Highs will reach the mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 50s. Monday will start quietly and hot, with temperatures rising into the lower 80s ahead of a very dynamic system. Scattered showers and storms will arrive late in the evening and persist through Tuesday morning. Our severe threat is low for this round of storms because it will enter a more stable air mass and a less conducive environment for storm development. The rest of the day will depend heavily on the extent of Monday's storms. We may see some storms in the afternoon, but they will be greatly affected by the amount of sunshine. By Wednesday, the system pushes through the Commonwealth, bringing us much cooler temperatures for Derby weekend.