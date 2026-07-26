A quiet Sunday before an active Monday

Happy Sunday! It will be a hotter day as temperatures slowly increase to the upper 80s. Hot and humid air will dominate the next few days as rain chances increase. Sunday will be quiet, with a few of us seeing showers and storms overnight into Monday. Most of the afternoon will be dry with more sunshine than Saturday. Monday will be different as we can see strong to severe storms passing through the Commonwealth. We could see multiple rounds of storms, with strong winds being our greatest hazard. Sunday night could have the first round of storms passing through our southern cities. Now, Monday could have two different scenarios for severe weather. In the first scenario, if storms in Indiana and Michigan hold together by Monday morning, we could see a line of storms roll through the Bluegrass. These storms could limit our highs to the mid-80s rather than the 90s. Confidence in this scenario is low. The second scenario has higher confidence, as it will arrive later in the day and have a better-primed environment. This line could arrive during the evening and overnight hours. It could also bring strong straight-line winds as a primary hazard. Once we enter Tuesday, our pattern will change to a quiet pattern with highs in the mid-80s.