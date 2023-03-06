A Quiet Turn To Cooler Temperatures

Today we saw near record warmth again with a 75 degree high. This was tied for the 4th warmest March 6. It's also the last of the warmth for a while as we return to normal and below for the next week or more. Highs on Tuesday will be about 20 degrees colder than today, which takes us right where we should be, in the low and mid 50s.

Unfortunately, as we look through the next week, it's looking like all highs are going to be near or below normal. Our days of the warm pre-spring may be done for a while with highs staying in the 50's and 40's for the foreseeable future.

Luckily, this transition to cold will come along much more quietly. We'll see clouds and maybe a few sprinkles tonight. We'll also see some rain Friday, but at this point the chances for any severe weather are looking low.

