A Quiet Week

We have a fairly tranquil week ahead with high pressure in control and a moisture starved midweek cold front passing through. Highs will be chilly Monday, in the low 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies. We'll edge into the low 50s with more sunshine Tuesday then fall back into the 40s Wednesday.
Posted at 3:39 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 03:39:51-05
