A Quiet Week on the Way

A front sliding southeast Monday will keep a chance for a few showers and isolated t-showers in your forecast, but most will end up partly sunny with below normal highs in the low 80s. High pressure takes over the rest of the work week and we're in for sunshine, dry days and gradually warming highs. We'll hit the mid 80s midweek and take a shot at 90° to start the weekend.
Posted at 3:38 AM, Aug 22, 2022
