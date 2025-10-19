A rainy and gloomy Sunday

Happy Sunday! It will be a brisk and gloomy Sunday as showers and storms will pass through the Commonwealth. Highs will peak in the mid-60s thanks to last night's cold front. Gusty winds will also stick around, with wind gusts reaching 30-40 mph, so make sure you hold on to your hats if you are heading to Keeneland this afternoon. As we move into the evening hours, our rain chances will decrease, and so will our temperatures. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 60s, while overnight lows will even drop to the upper 30s, bringing the chance for frost by midweek.