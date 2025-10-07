A rainy evening before fall weather returns

Keep those umbrellas handy for the rest of the afternoon and evening, as showers and storms are expected to continue into the overnight hours. We have already seen multiple inches of rain fall over the course of the afternoon, prompting flash flood warnings across the Commonwealth. Overnight, we will still see a few showers passing through before we dry out before sunrise on Wednesday. Fall weather will arrive on the back end of the cold front, as our temperatures dip into the lower 70s and upper 60s for the rest of the workweek.