A Rainy Finish To The Week

The remnant of last weekend's huge Pacific storm is inching its way through the Ohio Valley and will be impacting our weather with periods of rain all the way into Saturday. BTW, if you have a home barometer, take a peak at it over the next day or so as it'll be really low. For tonight it will remain cloudy and rainy with lows near 50. Your day tomorrow stays gray with off and on rain again, with most amounts staying pretty light, and a high near 60.

