A Really Wet Wednesday

Some Heavy Rain, Breezy and Cool
1028 max.jpeg
1028 max.jpeg
We have a lot of rain on the way for the middle of your week. Rain overspreads the area late tonight and will be with us most of the day tomorrow. Some of that rain may be locally heavy with over an inch likely in a lot places around Kentucky and it'll be a breezy day.

1028 max.jpeg

After tomorrow's heavy rain, there will be a few lingering showers on Thursday. That also is the last significant rain chance for about the next week, although a stray shower Saturday is not totally out of the question.

1028pops.jpeg

It's also going to stay cool, with temperatures running about 10 degrees below normal for the next couple of days and staying below normal for the next week.

1028highs.jpeg

