A Return to Calmer Weather

High pressure takes over and drifts through over the next few days. That means a break from active weather, plenty of sunshine and gradually warming highs. We'll end up partly to mostly sunny Tuesday, a dry afternoon cold front will clear out morning cloud cover and fog but may spark isolated afternoon showers southeast. Expect loads of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s, ideal pool weather! Unfortunately, this midweek break will give way to a rising chance for weekend showers and storms.