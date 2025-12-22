After a seasonal Sunday, Monday will see us return to the 50s under a partly sunny sky. It will be a brisk morning, but temperatures will rise, and there will be a chance of a few showers, especially in the late afternoon. This evening, temperatures will decrease to the upper 40s and then warm up once again to the upper 50s on Tuesday. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are both trending warm, with temperatures in the 60s. Daily rain chances will continue throughout the week and even the weekend.
A return to the 50s to start the week
Highs to stay in the 50s all week
