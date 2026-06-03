A return to the 80s

Happy Wednesday! Our string of sunny days will continue through the end of the workweek as we slowly heat up. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the middle 50s under a mostly clear sky. Thursday will be nearly identical to Wednesday, just a bit hotter, with highs reaching the mid-80s. There will be a few clouds in the sky, but humidity will increase throughout the week. By the weekend, highs will be in the mid-80s with higher humidity making it feel a bit warmer than the actual temperature. Rain chances increase by Sunday, with scattered showers and storms possible. These chances also continue into next week as highs will stay in the mid-80s.