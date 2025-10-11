A seasonal and sunny weekend

Happy Saturday! It is going to be an absolutely gorgeous weekend, with highs in the lower 70s and plentiful sunshine. Whether you are spending a day at the races or at the pumpkin patch, you cannot go wrong with this weekend's forecast. Saturday will have highs in the lower 70s, and Sunday will be nearly identical. Our temperatures will not change much during the work week, with highs increasing to the mid-70s and very low rain chances.