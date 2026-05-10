A seasonal Mother's Day

Happy Mother's Day! It will be a very seasonal Mother's Day with highs in the mid-70s. We will stay mostly dry as a weak cold front passes through the Commonwealth. A few showers are possible in the afternoon. By the evening, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s before staying near 70 into Monday morning. Rain will increase late tonight into Monday morning. By mid-week, another front will arrive bringing showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer weather arrives on the backend with highs reaching the 80s by next weekend.