A seasonal start to meteorological summer

Happy Monday and first day of Meteorological Summer! We will kick off the workweek with temperatures near seasonal levels through Friday, with minimal chances of rain. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the mid-50s as high pressure takes over the forecast. Tuesday will be warm with highs in the upper 70s with abundant sunshine. Much of the forecast will be very similar, with highs slowly rising into the 80s by the end of the workweek. Dry air will keep our shower chances low through the weekend. Unsettled weather looks to arrive by next weekend and the start of next week.