A seasonal start to the work week

Our first full week of November will be a seasonal one, as highs will reach the mid-60s by the middle of the workweek. Our Monday commute will be foggy, but it will clear by late morning. Highs today will reach the upper 50s under a mostly clear sky. The rest of the work week will be warmer, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s by the end. Rain chances will increase by Friday as another system passes through the Commonwealth.