A seasonal start to the workweek

It was a very seasonal start to the workweek, with today's highs in the lower 40s. Our overnight lows will also be seasonal, with temperatures falling to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tuesday will be warmer but windier with highs in the 50s and very gusty winds. A series of cold fronts will pass through through Wednesday, bringing cold rain to the Commonwealth and an afternoon chance for snow showers behind the fronts. Following the front, very cold air will move in, and we will once again plummet back to the 20s by Thursday.