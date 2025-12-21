A seasonal start to Winter

Happy Sunday! We will start the Winter season with temperatures near average for almost all of us. It will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-40s. By the evening, we will fall to the mid-20s before warming up to the 50s. The rest of the workweek will remain warm, with highs in the 50s and eventually the 60s during Christmas. There will be a daily chance for an isolated shower during the rest of the week.
