A seasonal summer weekend

Happy Saturday! We will be back in the mid-80s this afternoon as a cold front moves towards the Bluegrass. The cold front could fire up a few showers and storms this afternoon, but rain chances will be isolated through the day. By the evening, the cold front passes, and our temperatures will fall to the mid-60s. Sunday will be similar as temperatures will be back in the mid-80s. We will not feel the effects of the front until Sunday night, when our temperatures will fall to the mid-50s. By the workweek, our highs will fall to the 70s, giving us a taste of the fall.