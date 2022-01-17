A Short Break

As we're digging out from the latest batch of snow and ice, we do get a slight reprieve from the depths of winter, but don't get used to it, there are snow chances and a lot of cold in the 8 Day. For tonight, it'll be mainly cloudy and cold with lows around 20. On Tuesday, we'll be partly to mostly cloudy and should get some thawing done with highs in the upper 30s.

On Wednesday, a weak area of low pressure along what will be an Arctic cold front will arrive. The day will see the clouds increase and rain will begin. Our highs in the middle of the day will be around 40. Then the Arctic front comes through and rain will change to snow late Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening with some light accumulations possible. By Thursday morning as the snow ends we'll be in the teens.