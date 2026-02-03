A short cold streak before the 30s return

A brief wintry mix will pass through the Commonwealth this evening before temperatures fall back to the 20s on Wednesday morning. Watch for slick spots during the morning commute, as any precipitation that fell overnight could freeze over on elevated surfaces and untreated roadways. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky. The rest of the work week will be cooler with highs staying in the 20s and lows in the teens. By the weekend, we could see another wintry mix, with temperatures near 40 on Friday afternoon. The first major thaw will arrive by the start of next week.