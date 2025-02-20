A Slick Thursday Morning Commute

A parting shot of overnight snow and lingering early morning snow showers and flurries will make travel slick and potentially hazardous for your Thursday morning commute. Frigid, Arctic air will keep us in the deep freeze Thursday with a cold weather advisory in the morning and afternoon highs in the upper teens in the Bluegrass to low/mid 20s south. Watch for a single digit, subzero wind chill through the afternoon and overnight. We'll start a slow weekend thaw as high pressure takes over and active weather backs off. Highs will climb from the mid 30s Saturday to around 40° Sunday and eventually upper 40s (near normal) Monday. We even have a decent chance at making it into the 50s toward the middle of next week.