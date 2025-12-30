A slightly below-average end to 2025

As we close out 2025, temperatures will continue to rise slowly into the new year. This evening, we will drop back to the mid-20s before the upper 30s return by New Year's Day. Late Wednesday night, we could see a few snow showers during the early hours of New Year's Day. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 30s. This weekend will be closer to seasonal highs, with a return to the 40s and little chance of precipitation.