A slightly cooler yet humid Sunday

Happy Sunday! Our string of 90-degree days will come to a close today, as highs will stay in the upper 80s. Heat indices will still be in the upper 90s, but will feel more comfortable than last week. Storm chances will increase during peak heating hours and will be isolated in the afternoon. Not all of us will see storms, but those who do can expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Overnight, our storm chances decrease, and our temperatures will fall to the upper 60s. Rain chances continue through the workweek, with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Highs will decrease to the mid-80s, along with lower humidity.