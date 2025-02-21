A Slow Weekend Thaw

We're starting off the weekend in an Arctic deep freeze, but we'll slowly thaw out starting Saturday. Expect flurries and a few snow showers over far eastern Kentucky early Friday morning, beyond that we're partly to mostly sunny and cold later in the day with highs in the upper 20s in the Bluegrass and low to mid 30s southeast. High pressure takes over the rest of the weekend and we will slowly warm up. Saturday will end up sunny and dry and with a southwest wind kicking in, highs will rise to the mid to upper 30s. More sunshine is on the way Sunday with highs in the 40s. We'll top out above normal, in the low to mid 50s next week with a rising rain chance toward the middle of the week.