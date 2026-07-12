A soggy and cooler Sunday

Happy Sunday! Today will be a cooler, soggy day, with another round of showers and storms possible. Highs will reach the lower 80s in the afternoon. Isolated flash flooding is possible throughout the day, as we are still under a flood watch until Sunday night. Eastern Kentucky is under a flash flood watch until early Monday morning. By the end of the day, showers and storms will dissipate, leaving us with a dry and quiet evening. The start of the workweek will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s and a few showers possible. By midweek, we will be back in the upper 80s with a few of us seeing the 90s.