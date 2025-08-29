A Spectacular Labor Day Weekend Inbound

We're in for a spectacular Labor Day weekend with only a minor issue to start it off. A cold front tracks south Friday, briefly bumping up cloud cover and sparking isolated afternoon showers. Expect highs in the low 80s. Saturday through Labor Day will be sunny, dry and beautiful with highs climbing from the upper 70s Saturday to the low to mid 80s by the end of the long holiday weekend. Slap on the sunscreen if you're heading out to Kroger Field to see the Cats take on the Rockets Saturday afternoon.