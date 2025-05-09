A Spectacular Mother's Day Weekend

Your Mother's Day weekend weather is making up for that soggy and unsettled Derby weekend we just experienced. High pressure dominates with plenty of sunshine and a warming trend through Sunday. Expect highs to climb from the mid to upper 60s Friday to around 70° Saturday. Mother's Day highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s as the wind becomes more southerly. Enjoy it while you can, showers and storms will fire up again early next week.