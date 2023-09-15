A Spectacular Start to the Weekend

High pressure keeps it sunny and warm to start the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 70s to around 80° Friday. Saturday will bring increasing clouds, isolated late day showers are possible. Since it's an evening game, watch for a slim rain chance out at Kroger Field. The better chance for scattered showers will develop Saturday night and continue Sunday, isolated t-showers will also be possible. Highs will fall from around 80° Saturday back to the mid to upper 70s Sunday.