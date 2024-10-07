A Spectacular Week Ahead

Fall finally shows up this week, we're in for a run of sunny, dry, much cooler and absolutely spectacular early October days. After peaking in the mid 80s Sunday, expect highs in the upper 60s Monday with a northerly flow around high pressure ushering in cooler and less humid air. This pattern will persist through midweek with continued sunshine and highs slowly climbing to near normal.
