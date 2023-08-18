A Spectacular Weekend

This weekend looks spectacular! Enjoy every minute of it, we're still heading for our hottest days of the year so far next week as a stout heat dome drifts east and clamps down. We're high and dry with sunshine and highs climbing from the low 80s Friday to the upper 80s Saturday. We'll edge into the low 90s to wrap up the weekend and then park it in the mid to upper 90s much of next week. Consistent, well above normal heat and rising humidity over multiple days will result in a heat wave that could linger all the way into the following weekend. Stay hydrated and don't overdo it outside!

