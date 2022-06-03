A Spectacular Weekend in the Works

It's the first weekend in June and with high pressure taking over we're in for a spectacular run of days! Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Friday with slightly below normal highs in the upper 70s and drier, more comfortable air thanks to a northerly wind. That high is overhead Saturday and what a spectacular day it will be, nothing but sunshine and highs around 80°. A cold front drops south and stalls to our north late in the weekend. Sunday will top out in the low to mid 80s with the wind slowly shifting. Isolated late day showers are possible but we'll see a better chance for rounds of showers and storms starting Monday and continuing through the middle of the week.