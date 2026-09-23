A Split Forecast Midweek

We have a split forecast across the area midweek. We'll all get in on extensive cloud cover and cooler highs in the low 70s, but active weather is much more likely southeast. In the Bluegrass, watch for a few afternoon & evening showers and isolated storms. Across southeastern counties, the coverage will be more widespread with showers, storms and locally heavy rain possible. A flood watch is in effect southeast. The rest of the week stays cool but we'll also see sunshine return.