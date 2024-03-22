Watch Now
A Spring Chill For Saturday

Weekend Will Get Better As It Goes On
Posted at 5:39 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 17:51:01-04

We'll be seeing off-and-on rain through this evening and tonight as we wait for a cold front to slide by.

The rain showers will become widespread in the hours just before and just after midnight and will begin to taper off toward morning. The cold front will take temperatures down into the low 40s area-wide by morning.

There's a small chance for a shower early Saturday, but we'll see more sun in the afternoon.

It'll also be breezy and brisk as highs only struggle to around 50, and low 50s in the south.

There will be a risk for a hard freeze early Sunday morning, but as the day unfolds Sunday, it will turn into a very nice late March day with the sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

