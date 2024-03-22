A Spring Chill For Saturday

We'll be seeing off-and-on rain through this evening and tonight as we wait for a cold front to slide by.

LEX 18



The rain showers will become widespread in the hours just before and just after midnight and will begin to taper off toward morning. The cold front will take temperatures down into the low 40s area-wide by morning.

LEX 18

There's a small chance for a shower early Saturday, but we'll see more sun in the afternoon.

LEX 18

It'll also be breezy and brisk as highs only struggle to around 50, and low 50s in the south.

LEX 18

There will be a risk for a hard freeze early Sunday morning, but as the day unfolds Sunday, it will turn into a very nice late March day with the sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

