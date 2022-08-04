A Static Summer Setup

We're settling into a summer weather rut with broad ridging keeping a steady south/southwest flow and plenty of warmth and moisture pumping into the Commonwealth. Expect highs in the 80s, muggy air and a daily chance for active weather the rest of the week and into early next week. The most numerous showers and storms will fire during peak heating, into the afternoon and evening then diminish after sunset. The severe threat is low, a few strong to severe storms are possible (damaging wind) but slow storm movement will result in heavy rain and the threat of localized flooding. A heat advisory remains in effect for a few southeastern counties until Thursday evening.

