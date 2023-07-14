A Steamy Start to the Weekend

The heat is on Friday! Expect highs in the upper 80s around 90° and with very muggy air blanketing the Commonwealth, the heat index will top out in the mid to upper 90s. We're in for a partly to mostly sunny afternoon with isolated showers and storms. We're still steamy and in the 80s Saturday but more active weather will fire as low pressure approaches from out west. Watch for rounds of showers and a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind and heavy rain until a cold front tracks east and clears it out Sunday morning.

