A Steamy Week Ahead

Our First Summer Heat Wave Clamps Down
Our first heat wave of the summer is in full effect this week with consistent highs in the low to mid 90s and high humidity Monday through Friday. That swampy air will push the heat index into the upper 90s to low triple digits. A heat advisory is in effect Monday and Tuesday, stay hydrated and don't overdo it if you're working outside. We're also mostly sunny and dry with a stacked ridge of high pressure at the surface and aloft. Some relief is on the way, but unfortunately it's coming as a rising chance for showers and storms this weekend.

