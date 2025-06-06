A Stormy Start To The Weekend

We saw strong and at times severe storms come through Friday afternoon. As we head into tonight, we're looking at another batch of storms coming through in the early part of the night. The storms may push severe limits again. Stay Weather Aware

Through the weekend, scattered storms, which may be strong, along with heavy rain are possible. It's looking like a better part of Saturday may end up dry, but storm chances will ramp up again in the afternoon and into the evening. Those storms may be strong. Sunday the storms may be more hit and miss.

By the time the pattern shifts Tuesday, we could pick up another 1 to 2 inches of rain through the weekend.

It's not a washout of a weekend, but have plan B ready to go.