A Stormy Week On Tap

We're looking at an active weather week with strong and severe storms possible every day. For tomorrow, a slight risk of severe storms exists across the area with an enhanced risk in northern Kentucky. Hot and very humid air is in place and that can fuel particularly strong storms with strong damaging winds as the primary threat. You'll need to Stay Weather Aware tomorrow late in the day and especially into the evening.

LEX NEWS

LEX NEWS

With the tropical moisture laden air, locally heavy downpours and flooding rain potential exists. There may be parts of the area that receive more than 4 inches of rain this week.

LEX NEWS

Away from the storms, this week is going to be hot and very humid.