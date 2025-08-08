A Straight Up Summery Weekend

Summer is in full force this weekend with highs climbing from near normal, in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday, to the low 90s by Sunday. Expect partly sunny skies, muggy air and isolated afternoon showers and storms. As we've seen the last few days, watch for locally heavy rain that could lead to a brief flooding threat. The majority of the area will stay high and dry. Our next chance for active weather fires up toward the middle of next week.