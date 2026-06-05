A Straight Up Summery Weekend Inbound

It's feeling like straight up summertime out there as we start the first weekend in June. Highs will top out just above normal, in the mid 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies Friday and Saturday. A southwest wind will pump humidity into the Commonwealth, and the later in the weekend you go, the muggier it will get. Expect highs to stay in the 80s, pushing 90° at times through the middle of next week. We'll also see a rising chance for showers and storms starting Sunday and continuing daily.